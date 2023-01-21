 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Coolidge gushes over ‘Shotgun Wedding’ co-star Jennifer Lopez: ‘She’s charming’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge gushes over ‘Shotgun Wedding’ co-star Jennifer Lopez: ‘She’s charming’
Jennifer Coolidge gushes over ‘Shotgun Wedding’ co-star Jennifer Lopez: ‘She’s charming’

Jennifer Coolidge heaped praises on her “charming” co-star Jennifer Lopez in latest film Shotgun Wedding.

The Legally Blonde star got candid about why she signed the romantic action comedy at a global press conference, as per ETimes.

"I really liked that it was incredibly high stakes in the story. It was like one of those scripts where you read and you're like 'It's making me laugh really hard,’” she said.

“I just remember reading the dialogue between Darcy and Tom, the two leads, and I just thought it was hilarious like death was around the corner every two seconds and yet they were having this sort of hilarious dialogue."

Talking about her gorgeous co-star in the film, Coolidge gushed, "Jennifer is beyond being likeable. She's charming and also very sort of seductive and like, you know, she's really ripe for this part.”

Coolidge, who plays J.Lo’s future mother-in-law in the movie added, “I mean, she's just so mesmerizing when we're filming.”

“The combination of her and the beautiful sex bomb, and then Josh Duhamel, the combo of those two, it's really something.

“We all live together in the same place for the whole run of the movie and it is the greatest group of people and they really make it a fun experience."

The Jason Moore directorial Shotgun Wedding is set to debut on Amazon Prime on January 27.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid offers fan rare appearance by daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid offers fan rare appearance by daughter Khai
Kim Kardashian teaches business sense to Harvard Students in Speech

Kim Kardashian teaches business sense to Harvard Students in Speech
Birth anniversary of Princess Diana's mother coincides with death anniversary of Queen's grandfather

Birth anniversary of Princess Diana's mother coincides with death anniversary of Queen's grandfather

Expert explains how Harry's book affected Archewell brand

Expert explains how Harry's book affected Archewell brand

Prince Harry was given mysterious 'blue box' by aunt after Princess Diana death

Prince Harry was given mysterious 'blue box' by aunt after Princess Diana death
Prince Harry says hearing about Princess Diana 'body' was 'punch in the throat'

Prince Harry says hearing about Princess Diana 'body' was 'punch in the throat'
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was 'pushed' into 'intense grills' in UK

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was 'pushed' into 'intense grills' in UK
Camilla makes Kate Middleton parents enter from 'servants door' in Palace: Report

Camilla makes Kate Middleton parents enter from 'servants door' in Palace: Report
Meghan Markle rejected 'mentorship' from Sophie Wessex: 'She had Harry'

Meghan Markle rejected 'mentorship' from Sophie Wessex: 'She had Harry'
Prince Harry book branded 'very purple' for himself: 'Has no clue what it means'

Prince Harry book branded 'very purple' for himself: 'Has no clue what it means'
Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week
Prince Harry book countered by Royal 'game plan' of 'not showing guilt'

Prince Harry book countered by Royal 'game plan' of 'not showing guilt'