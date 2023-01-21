Jennifer Coolidge gushes over ‘Shotgun Wedding’ co-star Jennifer Lopez: ‘She’s charming’

Jennifer Coolidge heaped praises on her “charming” co-star Jennifer Lopez in latest film Shotgun Wedding.

The Legally Blonde star got candid about why she signed the romantic action comedy at a global press conference, as per ETimes.

"I really liked that it was incredibly high stakes in the story. It was like one of those scripts where you read and you're like 'It's making me laugh really hard,’” she said.

“I just remember reading the dialogue between Darcy and Tom, the two leads, and I just thought it was hilarious like death was around the corner every two seconds and yet they were having this sort of hilarious dialogue."

Talking about her gorgeous co-star in the film, Coolidge gushed, "Jennifer is beyond being likeable. She's charming and also very sort of seductive and like, you know, she's really ripe for this part.”

Coolidge, who plays J.Lo’s future mother-in-law in the movie added, “I mean, she's just so mesmerizing when we're filming.”

“The combination of her and the beautiful sex bomb, and then Josh Duhamel, the combo of those two, it's really something.

“We all live together in the same place for the whole run of the movie and it is the greatest group of people and they really make it a fun experience."

The Jason Moore directorial Shotgun Wedding is set to debut on Amazon Prime on January 27.