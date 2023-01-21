 
world
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Reuters

Over 60 women, children freed in Burkina Faso after kidnapping

By
Reuters

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

People hold a sign to show their support to the Junta leader Ibrahim Traore and demand the departure of the French ambassador at the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 20, 2023. The sign reads :France must leave.— Reuters
People hold a sign to show their support to the Junta leader Ibrahim Traore and demand the departure of the French ambassador at the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 20, 2023. The sign reads :"France must leave".— Reuters

OUAGADOUGOU: Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina (RTP) said on Friday.

The mass kidnapping was unprecedented in Burkina Faso, which is facing a violent terrorist insurgency that spread from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

On January 12 and January 13, armed men seized the women and their children while they were scouring the bush for fruit and leaves outside two villages in the district of Arbinda, in the Sahel region's Soum province.

Security forces staged a rescue operation and found 27 adult women and 39 babies, children and young girls in the adjacent Centre-North province.

"They have found freedom after eight long days in the hands of their kidnappers," an RTP presenter said.

A government source confirmed the information but did not provide any details.

Burkina Faso is one of several countries in West Africa battling a rampant insurgency with links to al Qaeda and Daesh.

Terrorists have occupied territory in the country's arid and mainly rural north, executing hundreds of villagers and displacing thousands more in the process.

They have also blockaded certain areas in recent months and made it increasingly dangerous to deliver supplies to trapped citizens.

Faced with acute food shortages, many villagers have resorted to picking wild fruit, leaves and seeds to feed their families. 

The Sahel insurgency has killed thousands of people across the region and forced more than 2.7 million to flee their homes over the past decade, according to the United Nations.

Frustration over the authorities' failure to restore security and protect civilians were contributing factors to military coups in Burkina Faso and Mali.

More From World:

China says COVID outbreak has infected 80% of population

China says COVID outbreak has infected 80% of population
Pressure mounts on BJP's embattled wrestling chief

Pressure mounts on BJP's embattled wrestling chief
Allies offer more weapons to Ukraine, but no decisions made on tanks

Allies offer more weapons to Ukraine, but no decisions made on tanks
‘Just because I tweet something, doesn't mean people believe it’: Elon Musk tells jury

‘Just because I tweet something, doesn't mean people believe it’: Elon Musk tells jury
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
Davos 2023: Outlook brighter than feared, fraught with risks

Davos 2023: Outlook brighter than feared, fraught with risks
Macron boosts French military spending by over a third to 'transform' army

Macron boosts French military spending by over a third to 'transform' army
US-Russia relations at 'all-time low'

US-Russia relations at 'all-time low'
Hundreds evacuated as blaze erupts in slum next to Seoul's posh Gangnam district

Hundreds evacuated as blaze erupts in slum next to Seoul's posh Gangnam district
What to look out for as India all set to take over China's population

What to look out for as India all set to take over China's population
'This is nothing': Ronaldo vs Messi just the start for Saudis

'This is nothing': Ronaldo vs Messi just the start for Saudis
Saudi Arabia rules out Israel normalisation without two-state solution

Saudi Arabia rules out Israel normalisation without two-state solution