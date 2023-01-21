Vivica A. Fox says her phone blew up after 'Kill Bill' Cameo in SZA Music Video

 
Vivica A. Fox talked about SZA's viral "Kill Bill" music video in a recent interview and shared how her phone blew up with messages and calls after her cameo in the music video, as reported by People.

Vivica revealed that her phone blew up after she reprised her 2003 Kill Bill role as Copperhead in SZA's latest music video as people thought she would be playing the role again in potential Kill Bill 3.

Fox said, "Oh my gosh. Did that go viral or what? People were making up their own storylines! My phone blew up that day and the internet as well. Yeah, I think people thought it's gonna be this thing."

She further added, "They were like, 'Yes! SZA is playing Vivica Fox's daughter in Kill Bill! Now we know! She's gonna come back and go after Uma Thurman.' I'm like, 'Not exactly…' So that was great. I was very honoured to work with SZA. She's so lovely."

Vivica A. Fox played a cameo in SZA's Kill Bill-themed music video.

