Tori Spelling reveals she spent $400 on Denise Richards' OnlyFans in 2 Days

Tori Spelling talked about her longtime friend Denise Richards' OnlyFans profile in a recent interview and revealed that she spent $400 on her friend's OnlyFans profile in a matter of 2 days, as reported by People.

Tori shared that she was very intrigued by OnlyFans and she kept tipping her friend Denise anonymously because she looked very great.

Tori said, "I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans, and I'm not gonna lie, I was like, 'Let me check it out. What does it entail?' So I looked at it, and of course, it shows something, and unless you subscribe, you can't get it. So, of course, I subscribed under a fake name."

She further added, "They say, allegedly, if you tip them, they get back to you faster. So, I was like, 'Hey, love what I'm seeing. Would love to see some more.' I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400. I couldn't stop. God, she looks good. But yeah, so I kept tipping her."

