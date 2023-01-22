 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Reuters

Musk says higher priced Twitter subscription won't carry ads

By
Reuters

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Elon Musk gestures during a conversation in Los Angeles, June 13, 2019.— Reuters
Elon Musk gestures during a conversation in Los Angeles, June 13, 2019.— Reuters

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that a higher-priced subscription of the social media platform will not carry advertisements.

The billionaire also said that ads are "too frequent on Twitter and too big," and that steps will be taken to address those issues in the coming weeks.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter earns nearly 90% of its revenue from selling digital ads and Musk recently attributed a "massive drop in revenue" to rights organizations that have pressured brands to pause their Twitter ads.

Earlier in December, Musk announced that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and that it will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by 2023.

Revenue drop after Musk takeover 

 Top advertisers on Twitter slashed their spending after Elon Musk's takeover, according to estimates compiled for Reuters by research firm Pathmatics, in the latest shock to the company's dominant revenue source.

Fourteen of the top 30 advertisers on Twitter stopped all advertising on the platform after Musk took charge on October 27, according to Pathmatics estimates. Four advertisers reduced spending between 92% and 98.7% from the week before Musk's acquisition through the end of the year.

Overall, advertising spending by the top 30 companies fell by 42% to an estimated $53.8 million for November and December combined, according to Pathmatics, despite an increase in spending by six of them.

But the company said those estimates do not account for deals advertisers may receive from Twitter, or promoted trends and accounts. "It is possible the spending data could be higher for some brands" if Twitter is offering incentives, Pathmatics said in an email.

Twitter posted a loss of $270 million in the three months that ended June 30, on total revenue of about $1.18 billion.

More From Sci-Tech:

Canada unveils goal to support domestic rocket launches

Canada unveils goal to support domestic rocket launches
Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300

Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300
Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies
First bacteria that eats viruses discovered

First bacteria that eats viruses discovered
WhatsApp to let users share photos in 'original quality'

WhatsApp to let users share photos in 'original quality'
Here's what Twitter lost in advertising revenue in final months of 2022

Here's what Twitter lost in advertising revenue in final months of 2022
Orbitrap: New alien detector is so small it fits in the hand

Orbitrap: New alien detector is so small it fits in the hand
Bird statue fetches $100,000 as Musk auctions Twitter HQ items

Bird statue fetches $100,000 as Musk auctions Twitter HQ items
Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fossils in Chile's Patagonia

Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fossils in Chile's Patagonia
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launch countdown to begin soon

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launch countdown to begin soon
Tesla video promoting self-driving was staged, engineer testifies

Tesla video promoting self-driving was staged, engineer testifies
Is microsoft laying off employees?

Is microsoft laying off employees?