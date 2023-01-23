Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

 
Monday Jan 23 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez arrived in style at the star-studded ceremony of the 2023 Joy Awards, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Spanish social media influencer, 28, stunned the onlookers as she walked the lavender carpet on Friday night.

Georgina channeled an ultra-chic look for the glam event, donning a velvet gown with a thigh-grazing slit.

She completed the look with a satin headscarf and arm-length gloves, which perfectly complimented the midnight blue gown. The head-turning gown was designed by Ali Karoui, who shared on Instagram that his team created the masterpiece within just 24 hours.

Georgina shared a collection of pictures from the evening with her 45.3M Instagram followers on Instagram, alongside a reel featuring a detailed look of her dress.

“Joy awards 2023. A big thank you to everyone, love you Saudi Arabia,” she wrote in the caption.

The Joy Awards ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebrities and several international stars such as Mel Gibson, Sofia Vergara, Michael Bay, and more than 200 Arab stars from various artistic fields.

