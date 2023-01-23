 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles coronation 'absolutely in chaos' due to Prince Andrew's latest move

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

King Charles III's coronation plans have reportedly been thrown into chaos by his younger brother Prince Andrew has reportedly decided to launch a legal battle against his accuser Virginia Giuffre. 

Britain's new monarch is all set to be coronated on May 6, with plans for big celebrations. But experts say Andrew's reported decision of launching a legal bid over Ms Giuffre's allegations can still the thunder of the King's big event.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly building a warchest to take on his accuser. Royal author Angela Levin believes that the coronation will "absolutely" be thrown into chaos as a result.

She told the Sun: "It seems very odd. I’ve got no evidence. But the people who feel full of resentment could be going up against King Charles. The nastiness is just beyond imagination really.” She continued: “I don’t even know if he and Harry are going together."

"Andrew is out of control - who’s guiding him on this?” Ms Levin asked. She added: “I think Prince Harry’s been trying to sort of crush the Royal Family ever since Meghan arrived.” And on whether the Sussexes would appear at the event next May, she said: "I hope they don't."

The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, as per the palace's announcement.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans
Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival

Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival
Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions

Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia
Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'

Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'
Tim Allen reacts to Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement'

Tim Allen reacts to Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement'
Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart

Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart
King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke

King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke
‘Congratulations Prince Harry’

‘Congratulations Prince Harry’
Netflix cuts content budget amid dominating streaming wars

Netflix cuts content budget amid dominating streaming wars
Kylie Jenner stuns in Maison Margiela blue tulle ensemble at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner stuns in Maison Margiela blue tulle ensemble at Paris Fashion Week
King Charles' Coronation guest list: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive invitation

King Charles' Coronation guest list: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive invitation