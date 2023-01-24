 
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Kylie Jenner growing closer to sis Kendall Jenner after Travis Scott split

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Kylie Jenner has been leaning on her sister Kendall Jenner to deal with her heartbreaking split with beau Travis Scott.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the Kylie Cosmetics owner admires how well her sister handled her breakup from Devin Booker.

“Kendall and Kylie’s sisterly bond has gotten stronger in the past couple of months because of the difficult breakups they both had gone through,” the source said.

“They were, and still are, each other’s rocks and, at times, shoulders to cry on,” the insider added of the sisters.

“Kylie saw how strong Kendall was throughout the whole ordeal and she really needed some of that strength for herself,” the source revealed.

“She leaned on Kendall a lot and Kendall was there for her every step of the way Kylie is so grateful and their sisterly bond is, literally, unbreakable right now.”

Kylie and Travis, who dated each other on and off since 2017, broke up after spending winter holidays separately last year.

