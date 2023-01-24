Netflix ‘You’: Will Love Quinn return in Season 4?

Netflix’s upcoming much-anticipated fourth season of You hints at a possible return of Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

The previous season saw Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) murder his wife Love and travel to Paris to find his mistress Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and escape the American suburbs. Despite having moved to the peaceful town of Madre Linda, the couple’s tumultuous relationship cause havoc in the town.

Love’s jealousy unleashes a murderer inside her that kills with spontaneity and without remorse. She ultimately meets her end at the hands of Joe in the third season finale. Joe injects her with a lethal dosage of aconite and then sets the house on fire with her in it. Although Love was mentally unstable, the new teaser hinted at a possibility of her return.

In the upcoming season, Joe takes on the alias of an English Literature professor. Set in the heart of London, the story will follow Joe as Professor Jonathan Moore as he teaches a class full of potential flames.

However, since Joe is now being stalked by someone who knows all his secrets (read: past murders), there is a possibility that she somehow survived. Because, no one knew him as well as Love did.

The teaser opens with a montage of all of Joe’s past relationships. He begins to ponder over what love means to him and how it has changed him.

“Love, it’s a reason… for being, a reason to do better, do the right thing,” he continues. “Be brave.”

The clip then cuts to his moments with Love. “But Love burned me out completely,” he tells. “Yes, that’s Love with a capital ‘L’.

“Wife, mother of my child. I did my best but she was… I hate to call a woman ‘crazy,’ but well, I id everything to be a good man, a good husband, a good father. I always do everything I can.”

Watch the teaser here:

While this theory may be far-fetched since the upcoming cast does not have Pedretti in the list. But all will be revealed once the show premieres.

The first part of You premieres on February 9, 2023, and the second on March 9, 2023.