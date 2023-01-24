 
world
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate sends email to fans first time since arrest over multiple crimes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

File Footage

Andrew Tate has sent his first email to subscribers since his arrest in December by Romanian police over various allegations.

Tate is now reportedly allowed to send an email to his newsletter subscribers for the first time since being detained in December.

According to YouTuber Fesify, Andrew Tate recently sent out a newsletter to all of his subscribers with the subject “My first email from Imprisonment” which the video shows alongside the ‘[email protected]’ email. 

In the message, he shared his current living conditions in the jail. 

“I will send you my daily lessons from unjust imprisonment. They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night. When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful,” he said.

“They try to pour hatred into my heart. But Please and Thank You stick with me at all times. My prison guards are just performing their job, they have families to feed. In times of hardship, do not forget your manners.”

Tate continued: “In times of hardship, don’t forget your manners. They are trying to break my Iron Mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion. They cannot break me. My guards know I am innocent.

“They know it is unjust. They see I will never break and respect my resolve. Please and Thank You stick with me at all times. Such is the way of the Wudan.”

Right when he sent the email, the kickboxer also tweeted the address where fans can also send him emails.

According to the email, Tate’s conditions in solitary confinement is not exactly high-class as he has claimed that he’s surrounded by roaches, bedbugs, and more.

For the unaware, Andrew Tate’s home in Romania was raided and he was arrested alongside his brother and two others on the allegations of human trafficking and organized crime.

More From World:

Top Indian university bans screening of BBC series on PM Modi

Top Indian university bans screening of BBC series on PM Modi
As Yellen woos Africa, sceptics ask 'Is the US here to stay?'

As Yellen woos Africa, sceptics ask 'Is the US here to stay?'
Myanmar activists, victims file criminal complaint in Germany over alleged atrocities

Myanmar activists, victims file criminal complaint in Germany over alleged atrocities
New Zealand's Ardern bids emotional farewell on last day as prime minister

New Zealand's Ardern bids emotional farewell on last day as prime minister
Explainer: What is the 'Doomsday Clock' and how does it work?

Explainer: What is the 'Doomsday Clock' and how does it work?
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California

Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Climate change increases human trafficking risks: UN

Climate change increases human trafficking risks: UN
'Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat'

'Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat'
Israeli restrictions risk turning West Bank into 'another Gaza': HRW

Israeli restrictions risk turning West Bank into 'another Gaza': HRW
'Earth's inner core may have started spinning other way'

'Earth's inner core may have started spinning other way'
Estonia to expel Russian ambassador in tit-for-tat move

Estonia to expel Russian ambassador in tit-for-tat move
EU agrees new Iran sanctions, won’t label Guards as ‘terrorist’ for now

EU agrees new Iran sanctions, won’t label Guards as ‘terrorist’ for now