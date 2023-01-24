 
Other
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Kamran Razi

Sindh relaxes age limit for government jobs

By
Kamran Razi

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

A large number of candidates participating in Tests for Junior Elementary School Teacher (JEST) post in Sindh Education Department conducted. — APP/File
A large number of candidates participating in Tests for Junior Elementary School Teacher (JEST) post in Sindh Education Department conducted. — APP/File

In a major relief, the Sindh government on Tuesday announced age relaxation by 15 years for public sector jobs.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, a relaxation of up to 15 years in the upper age limit for jobs in all the departments of the Sindh government has been allowed, except police service and the posts to be filled through the Sindh Public Service Commission.

Sindh relaxes age limit for government jobs

The age limit relaxation is applicable from July 1, 2022, to June 1, 2024, read the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that the maximum age limit for government jobs is 28 in the province, but after the new development, people up to the age of 43 can now apply for public sector jobs.

More From Other:

Strikes in east Ukraine despite Putin's ceasefire order

Strikes in east Ukraine despite Putin's ceasefire order
Blast near police station in Quetta leaves four injured

Blast near police station in Quetta leaves four injured
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges
Local body elections underway in Azad Kashmir after 31 years

Local body elections underway in Azad Kashmir after 31 years
Europe names world's first disabled astronaut

Europe names world's first disabled astronaut
Federal cabinet meets to discuss top army appointments

Federal cabinet meets to discuss top army appointments
Pakistan set 186-run target for South Africa in must win game

Pakistan set 186-run target for South Africa in must win game
India’s Dams and Pakistan’s Water Crisis

India’s Dams and Pakistan’s Water Crisis
Aussie legend Mark Waugh includes Shaheen Afridi in his top-five T20I players

Aussie legend Mark Waugh includes Shaheen Afridi in his top-five T20I players
Pakistan urges WB to shift $2b funding to flood-affected areas

Pakistan urges WB to shift $2b funding to flood-affected areas
Feroze Khan approaches Karachi court for children’s custody

Feroze Khan approaches Karachi court for children’s custody
PM Shehbaz meets King Charles III, offers condolences on demise of Queen

PM Shehbaz meets King Charles III, offers condolences on demise of Queen