Sindh relaxes age limit for government jobs

In a major relief, the Sindh government on Tuesday announced age relaxation by 15 years for public sector jobs.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, a relaxation of up to 15 years in the upper age limit for jobs in all the departments of the Sindh government has been allowed, except police service and the posts to be filled through the Sindh Public Service Commission.

The age limit relaxation is applicable from July 1, 2022, to June 1, 2024, read the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that the maximum age limit for government jobs is 28 in the province, but after the new development, people up to the age of 43 can now apply for public sector jobs.