Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional on first Oscar nomination

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to share her emotional reaction to her first Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for Everything Everywhere All at Once, as reported by People.

Jamie shared pictures of her taken by a friend at the time when she found out the news about the nomination and shared her surprised reaction on Instagram.

In the caption, Jamie wrote, "THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE! One of my oldest besties [Debbie Oppenheimer] texted me at 5:15 that she was sitting in front of my house and did I want company watching the announcements. We held hands. I didn't even realize she took pictures."

She further wrote, "It was never even in my wildest dream box. I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had. Being a part of this beautiful movie is the highlight of my professional life."

This marks the first Academy Award nomination for Jamie Lee Curtis.

