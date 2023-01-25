 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘rather foolish’ to assume ‘all will be forgiven’ before May

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has been ridiculed for living in a fantasy, that believes ‘wholeheartedly’ that the royal rift will ‘just fade away’ after he gets an invite to King Charles’ coronation.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter issued this accusation against prince Harry.

According to Express UK she claimed, “But where I do struggle a little bit is in his willingness to reveal deeply private personal information about other members of the family without their permission, particularly because he has railed against that for so many years himself. So yes, it does speak to a double standard.”

“I don’t think any of this helps reconciliation. It's a lovely idea and I'm certainly in the camp that we'd like to see this family heal over time, but it's not going to happen anytime soon.”

“It's really optimistic or rather foolish to think that this is all going to be resolved by the first weekend in May when the king's coronation is set to take place.”

Before concluding Ms Arbiter added, “If this is really how Harry thinks you go about reconciliation, then the problems run an awful lot deeper.”

