Thursday Jan 26 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are not first royals to do Oprah Winfrey interview

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey invited massive criticism from fans for making scathing claims against the royal family.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not the first members of the British royal family to sit down with the famous talk show host.

In 1996, Sara, the Duchess of York, has an interview with Oprah where she clarified that being a member of the royal family is “not a fairy-tale”.

"You didn't marry the fairy-tale, you married a man," she said at the time. "You fell in love and married a man, and then you have to come to terms with the fairy-tale. Now it's not a fairy tale, it's real life."

When Oprah asked her if she just didn’t continue playing “the game”, Sarah replied: “You could do that, and if that's what suits you, then that's what suits you."

She added: “Diana and I are like rivers, we want to learn more, we want to go around the corner, we are hungry for more."

