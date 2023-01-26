 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix reportedly buys rights to stream corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Netflix reportedly buys rights to stream corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’
Netflix reportedly buys rights to stream corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

Netflix reportedly bought the rights to stream corporate thriller, Fair Play, worldwide for around $20 million, reported Deadline.

Starring Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich, the movie follows two ambitious analysts at a cutthroat hedge fund, who are also in a passionate and secret relationship. The film, directed by Chloe Domont, has premiered on January 20, 2023, at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews.

The thriving New York couple Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich) can’t get enough of each other. When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, supportive exchanges between the lovers begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, Luke and Emily must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition, via Deadline.

During an interview with Variety at Sundance, the director wanted the audiences to fall for the duo’s charming rapport before things went downhill for them after their power dynamics shifts.

“They’re charmingly dysfunctional and human. You love them because of the messiness and because of how they react. You have to fall in love with these characters during this moment,” Domont said. “How can you do that in the most human way? It’s a combination of love and mess.”

Adding on the story line, Domont added, “I thought [finance] was a great backdrop because the high-stakes is ripe for drama. It feeds into the toxicity of the relationship, and vice-versa.”

It is unclear when the movie would be up for streaming.

More From Entertainment:

Ghislaine Maxwell proves her loyalty to Prince Andrew?

Ghislaine Maxwell proves her loyalty to Prince Andrew?
Jimmy Kimmel fears he’s being set up for a ‘slap’ while hosting Oscar 2023

Jimmy Kimmel fears he’s being set up for a ‘slap’ while hosting Oscar 2023
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North showed ‘loyalty’ to her while meeting new stepmom

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North showed ‘loyalty’ to her while meeting new stepmom
'Friends' actor Maggie Wheeler gushes over Jennifer Aniston: ‘Everybody loved her’

'Friends' actor Maggie Wheeler gushes over Jennifer Aniston: ‘Everybody loved her’
Inside Brooklyn Beckham's happily married life with wife Nicola Peltz

Inside Brooklyn Beckham's happily married life with wife Nicola Peltz
Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Here’s the original cast and the cameos featured

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Here’s the original cast and the cameos featured
David, Victoria Beckham to make £12M Cotswolds Mansion convenient for guests

David, Victoria Beckham to make £12M Cotswolds Mansion convenient for guests

Kylie Jenner ‘controversial’ lion head dress gets hilarious makeover on TikTok

Kylie Jenner ‘controversial’ lion head dress gets hilarious makeover on TikTok
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are not first royals to do Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are not first royals to do Oprah Winfrey interview

Beyoncé’s dad defends singer amid backlash over Dubai concert

Beyoncé’s dad defends singer amid backlash over Dubai concert