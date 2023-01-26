Netflix reportedly buys rights to stream corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

Netflix reportedly bought the rights to stream corporate thriller, Fair Play, worldwide for around $20 million, reported Deadline.

Starring Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich, the movie follows two ambitious analysts at a cutthroat hedge fund, who are also in a passionate and secret relationship. The film, directed by Chloe Domont, has premiered on January 20, 2023, at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews.

The thriving New York couple Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich) can’t get enough of each other. When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, supportive exchanges between the lovers begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, Luke and Emily must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition, via Deadline.

During an interview with Variety at Sundance, the director wanted the audiences to fall for the duo’s charming rapport before things went downhill for them after their power dynamics shifts.

“They’re charmingly dysfunctional and human. You love them because of the messiness and because of how they react. You have to fall in love with these characters during this moment,” Domont said. “How can you do that in the most human way? It’s a combination of love and mess.”

Adding on the story line, Domont added, “I thought [finance] was a great backdrop because the high-stakes is ripe for drama. It feeds into the toxicity of the relationship, and vice-versa.”

It is unclear when the movie would be up for streaming.