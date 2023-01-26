King Charles alleged love-child joins hand with Harry to destroy royal family's celebrations?

The alleged love-child of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is seemingly following in Prince Harry's footsteps to damage the reputation of the royal family.



Simon Dorante-Day has been buzzing in media since Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US.

He attracted more attention when said he was saddened to learn of the death of his "grandmother" Queen Elizabeth II, and that he finds it shocking that William has been named Prince of Wales and not him, who is supposed to be the true heir.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also persistently attacking the monarchy and royal family. Now, the man, who claims to be the love-child of Camilla and Charles, has seemingly joined hand with the Duke as he's also hurling insults at the King.

"It's hard not to take Charles naming William as the Prince of Wales as anything other than a kick in the face," Simon told News7.



"I feel dismissed. Charles got what he wanted: he got the throne, he got his wife, he got it all. I don't even get the truth about my mother. When's it going to swing the other way?



"Now it's time for me to get my happy ending. I've said it before, it's OK for William and Harry - yes, they lost their mother. But I never even knew mine. I never had that opportunity. And this just seems to rob it further. All those feelings of abandonment and sadness have come to the surface through the Queen dying, seeing Charles' reaction."