Zayn Malik has officially singed a deal with UTA for representation across media: Find out

British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has shaken hands with UTA, for representation across music, film and television, including other areas.



Variety first reported the news on Thursday, January 26, that Zayn Malik has officially signed the deal.

As per the outlet, Zayn is currently working on his fourth studio album following the release of his last full-length album Nobody Is Listening in 2021.

The 30-year-old preceded his 2018’s Icarus Falls, and 2016’s Mind of Mine, which paved the way to the chart-topping and R&B-leaning single, Pillowtalk.

Zayn has previously collaborated with fashion houses such as Giuseppe Zanotti and Versus Versace.

The singer has earned accolades including Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, MTV VMA and two Brit Award nominations.