Friday Jan 27 2023
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes reveals new relationship is ‘unlike all others’

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Camila Mendes, from the hit show Riverdale appears to have entered the much-coveted honeymoon phase of her newfound relationship.

The actor made her admissions during an appearance on the Going Mental podcast, on January 26th.

She started everything off by revealing, “I am still in the honeymoon, but it's one of those situations where I feel like, and I'm really trying to temper myself here.”

“I don't wanna like speak above and beyond, but I feel like I've known him my whole life, and that's something I actually have never felt before.”

Camila even gave fans a sneak peek into the timeline, and described it as being “new-new as of like June”.

Speculations into Camila’s relationship status have been ongoing since the start of last year, but only in November did she bare it all and go Instagram official with a mystery man. 

