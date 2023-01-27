Comedy-themed talk show 'Lately' will be hosted by Larry Wilmore

Larry Wilmore is gearing to host comedy-themed talk show Lately, the show is in works at ABC.

Along with Wilmore, Tamara Gregory is also serving as the executive producer on the show , he is also the head of Television at Wilmore Films.

The project comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Wilmore is under an overall contract.

Wilmore previously hosted the late-night talk show, Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, which aired for nearly two years.

He also appeared as senior black correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and more recently hosted and executive produced Wilmore, a limited weekly special talk series for Peacock.

Lately marks Wilmore’s return to ABC, where he helped to launch Black-ish as an executive producer and co-created spinoff Grown-ish, which started at the broadcast network before moving to Freeform.

The ongoing projects of the comedian include Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air on The Ringer Podcast Network.

He recently worked in the Paramount+ film Jerry and Marge Go Large alongside Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening while serving as executive producer alongside Kerry Washington for the Onyx Collective legal drama Reasonable Doubt on Hulu.

Wilmore also co-created and served as consulting producer on HBO comedy Insecure, which was co-created by and starring Issa Rae.