Imran not to be spared over charges against Zardari: Qamar Zaman Kaira

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing a news conference in Lahore on January 23, 2018 -APP

Kaira says Imran's charges against Zardari are brutal.

Says his allegations went beyond 'lies and propaganda.

PPP won't spare him, he vows.

PPP senior leader and adviser to the prime minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, called the allegations made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against Asif Ali Zardari "atrocious" and said that the party would not let him off the hook.

Imran Khan's accusations had exceeded lies and propaganda, he said, speaking on the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay Sath," on Friday.

Kaira's reaction comes as Imran Khan alleged that PPP co-chairman Zardari was hatching as well as financing an assassination plot against him for which the ex-president had hired terrorists.

In a virtual press conference on Friday, Khan claimed that four people orchestrated a plan "behind closed doors" to assassinate him.

Kaira said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head probing the assassination attempt on Imran was a favourite of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

He stressed that the JIT report indicated that the attacker was alone and that the JIT members were on record to have said that they were being denied access.

He also said that the PTI chief had accused the head of a political party and an intelligence agency, and that the superior judiciary should take notice of these baseless allegations.

“A former prime minister talks about his alleged assassination plan. The court should order investigations. If his allegation are genuine, then those responsible should be brought to the book. If the allegations prove untrue, Imran should be punished,” Kaira said.

He also mentioned that in the recent past, Imran had taken price in being on the same page as the military, but now he was pointing fingers at the institution.

