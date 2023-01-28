 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
Shakira to shade ex Gerard Pique with another diss track?

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Shakira is expected to release another song dissing her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique after making headlines with her track Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53.

As reported by Marca Magazine, the Waka Waka hitmaker is collaborating with Karol G for her next song which is rumoured to have subtle digs against the former Barcelona star.

The outlet revealed that the biggest clue that the song may discuss her split from the sports star is the fact that it will be released on February 2nd, which marks birthdays of both the exes.

Shakira and Karol G have worked really hard for the song, the publication revealed quoting Mamarazzis which adds that the music video of the track was shot in just two days.

This comes just days after Shakira collaborated with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap to record her song which broke Latin YouTube records.

In the song, the singer seemingly referred to Pique’s new flame Clara Chia Marti as she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal dig at her former partner, the Columbian singer says in the track, “A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”

