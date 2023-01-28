 
Saturday Jan 28 2023
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari moving to new neighbourhood in hopes of privacy

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are looking for a new home and the duo will most probably move to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbourhood.

Ever since the Toxic hitmaker’s privacy was breached at Joey in Woodland Hills and the recent incident when fans sent police to her house, the duo wants to go somewhere private.

An insider told Closer Magazine that the couple has been under a lot of pressure these days and considering moving to Montecito where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently resides.

“Britney believed that being freed from her conservatorship would be the answer to her troubles,” the source told the outlet.

“But while many A-listers have coping mechanisms for the attention they attract, Britney doesn’t and that’s starting to cause tension between her and Sam.

“It’s causing some members of their inner circle to fear they may be heading for a heartbreaking divorce if they can’t resolve their differences.”

“Sam loves going out, but it’s becoming clear that doing that with his wife is extremely complicated,” added the source.

Hence, the insider shared that Spears and Asghari wants to change their house in hopes to live a much quieter and private life.

