 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Jaime King opens up on playing the accused Sherri Papini in 'Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Jaime King opens up on playing the accused Sherri Papini in Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini

Jamie King got candid about her thoughts on the true crime whose movie adaptation she is starring in.

On January 28, Jamie King spoke with Enews about her new Lifetime movie Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, where she plays Sherri, who was granted an eighteen-month sentence in September 2022 for faking her own kidnapping.

Jamie shared, "I read a news story about Sherri and immediately thought that there were so many other layers that people are not exploring to this human being."

The actress further revealed she wanted to look beyond the sensational headlines, "Frankly, it made me upset and it made me mad."

"You could see this woman that's seemingly beautiful and perfect," Jaime, 43, said, "and the way that they told her story was basically that she was this terrible, awful human being that did this horrific thing to her family and to the community."

In November 2016, Sherri was found wandering alongside a highway covered in bruises with a chain around her waist that was tethered to one of her wrists, three weeks after she reported missing.

However, it was found that she orchestrated the whole thing and was staying with her ex-boyfriend all along.

Jamie concluded, "She did make some horrific choices, absolutely, But I felt like everybody has a reason for doing something. No one is a perfect individual. I just really needed to know more of the whys. I just don't like people being exploited."

More From Entertainment:

Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters leaves $10 million for her in his will

Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters leaves $10 million for her in his will
Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls being called ‘difficult’ earlier in her acting career

Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls being called ‘difficult’ earlier in her acting career
Julia Fox responds to the online criticism over mascara comment

Julia Fox responds to the online criticism over mascara comment
Stephen Dorff dubs Marvel movies as ‘garbage’, criticises The Blade remake

Stephen Dorff dubs Marvel movies as ‘garbage’, criticises The Blade remake
Jane Fonda expresses ‘worry’ over Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella reboot

Jane Fonda expresses ‘worry’ over Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella reboot
Piers Morgan slams Alan Cumming for returning OBE Award

Piers Morgan slams Alan Cumming for returning OBE Award
Drew Barrymore addresses Nia Long’s odd ‘Charlie’s Angels’ audition

Drew Barrymore addresses Nia Long’s odd ‘Charlie’s Angels’ audition
Charles III could be the last King of Britain...

Charles III could be the last King of Britain...
Paul Mescal spotted in rehearsals for 'A Streetcar Named Desire' following Oscar nomination

Paul Mescal spotted in rehearsals for 'A Streetcar Named Desire' following Oscar nomination
Netflix Original Korean drama 'Juvenile Justice' renewal status unveiled: Find out

Netflix Original Korean drama 'Juvenile Justice' renewal status unveiled: Find out
Christina Ricci lambasts Academy’s decision to review Andrea Riseborough’s nomination: 'Feels elitist'

Christina Ricci lambasts Academy’s decision to review Andrea Riseborough’s nomination: 'Feels elitist'
'Monster High' alum Lilah Fitzgerald roped in to guest star in Bob Odenkirk’s 'Lucky Hank'

'Monster High' alum Lilah Fitzgerald roped in to guest star in Bob Odenkirk’s 'Lucky Hank'