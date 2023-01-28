Jaime King opens up on playing the accused Sherri Papini in 'Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini'

Jamie King got candid about her thoughts on the true crime whose movie adaptation she is starring in.

On January 28, Jamie King spoke with Enews about her new Lifetime movie Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, where she plays Sherri, who was granted an eighteen-month sentence in September 2022 for faking her own kidnapping.

Jamie shared, "I read a news story about Sherri and immediately thought that there were so many other layers that people are not exploring to this human being."

The actress further revealed she wanted to look beyond the sensational headlines, "Frankly, it made me upset and it made me mad."

"You could see this woman that's seemingly beautiful and perfect," Jaime, 43, said, "and the way that they told her story was basically that she was this terrible, awful human being that did this horrific thing to her family and to the community."

In November 2016, Sherri was found wandering alongside a highway covered in bruises with a chain around her waist that was tethered to one of her wrists, three weeks after she reported missing.

However, it was found that she orchestrated the whole thing and was staying with her ex-boyfriend all along.

Jamie concluded, "She did make some horrific choices, absolutely, But I felt like everybody has a reason for doing something. No one is a perfect individual. I just really needed to know more of the whys. I just don't like people being exploited."