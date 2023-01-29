Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis hug it out after ugly custody battle drama

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were spotted sharing a friendly hug after having an ugly custody battle.

The former couple, who split in 2020 after a decade-long romance, were seen on January 27, 2023, in Los Angeles in photos obtained by TMZ.

Per the outlet, Wilde and Sudeikis, embraced as they emerged from a meeting together and were seen chatting on the sidewalk. After the hug, the two went their separate ways.

The hug comes after the pair, who share kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, endured a had their relationship go completely sour through 2022.

Back in November 2020, news of Wilde and Sudeikis’ split came to light. At the time, Wilde was working on her film Don't Worry Darling with her eventual-boyfriend Harry Styles. The pair, who were first romantically linked in January 2021, ended their relationship in November of 2022, via E! News.

While all was relatively quiet after Olivia and Jason went their separate ways three years ago, the bad blood speculation began after Olivia was served custody papers on Jason’s behalf while on stage at CinemaCon in April 2022. Jason denied prior knowledge of it, while Olivia called it a “vicious move.”

Added to that, Olivia and Jason’s former nanny came out with alleged bombshells about their relationship. According to the nanny, Olivia had once made Harry a salad, which upset Jason so much that he threw himself under Olivia’s car. In a rare show of unity, Olivia and Jason denied the rumours together.

On the topic of Wilde and Styles’ romantic timeline, the actress also addressed rumours the month before the nanny's public allegations.

“The complete horses--t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” Wilde told Vanity Fair in a cover story published September 8th, 2022, “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.”