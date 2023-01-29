 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Abhishek Bachchan tops 'Mood of the Nation' survey, Amitabh Bachchan feels proud

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan bags the top spot at the Mood of the Nation poll
Abhishek Bachchan bags the top spot at the 'Mood of the Nation' poll

Abhishek Bachchan wins the best OTT (over-the-top) actor with 16.8% of the votes in the Mood of the India survey, father Amitabh Bachchan feels very proud.

Amitabh also emerged as the winner in the Most Outstanding Television News (MOTN) survey, receiving 29% of the votes. But, what brought the most joy to the actor was not his personal victory but that of his son Abhishek who also surpassed Manoj Bajpayee who received 10.6% of the votes.

Taking it to his twitter account, Big b expressed his happiness and praised his son.

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan came in second and third place, with 10.3% and 10% of the votes respectively.

Bachchan had a noteworthy performance in the second season of the series "Breathe: Into the Shadows" and his film "Dasvi" that premiered on OTT platforms. This is a momentous occasion for the Bachchan family as both father and son have secured top positions in the MOTN survey.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was seen playing an important role of Guruji in the film "Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva". He has an upcoming film with director Nag Ashwin name Project K that features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

'Pathaan' creates history as it earns INR 200 crore domestically in four days

'Pathaan' creates history as it earns INR 200 crore domestically in four days
Rajinikanth takes legal action against people exploiting his name, images

Rajinikanth takes legal action against people exploiting his name, images
Rakhi Swant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more

Rakhi Swant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more
Pia Bajpee refused to work on projects that had 'unnecessary skin show'

Pia Bajpee refused to work on projects that had 'unnecessary skin show'
Siddharth Anand reveals 'Numbers do matter to me' after Pathaan's success

Siddharth Anand reveals 'Numbers do matter to me' after Pathaan's success
Shah Rukh Khan’s cryptic note on ‘comeback’ amid Pathaan’s mega success

Shah Rukh Khan’s cryptic note on ‘comeback’ amid Pathaan’s mega success
Sajal Aly’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? has a release date in Pakistan

Sajal Aly’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? has a release date in Pakistan
Sajal Aly slated to star as the lead in series adaptation of Classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'

Sajal Aly slated to star as the lead in series adaptation of Classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'
Adnan Siddiqui expresses disappointment at ‘misinterpretations’ showed in 'Mission Majnu'

Adnan Siddiqui expresses disappointment at ‘misinterpretations’ showed in 'Mission Majnu'
Neena Gupta's daughter ties the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra

Neena Gupta's daughter ties the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra
Ali Fazal confirms he is not part of 'Fukrey 3': Here's why?

Ali Fazal confirms he is not part of 'Fukrey 3': Here's why?
'Pathaan' continues to set new records as it earns INR 235 crore globally

'Pathaan' continues to set new records as it earns INR 235 crore globally