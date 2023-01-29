Abhishek Bachchan tops 'Mood of the Nation' survey, Amitabh Bachchan feels proud

Abhishek Bachchan bags the top spot at the 'Mood of the Nation' poll

Abhishek Bachchan wins the best OTT (over-the-top) actor with 16.8% of the votes in the Mood of the India survey, father Amitabh Bachchan feels very proud.

Amitabh also emerged as the winner in the Most Outstanding Television News (MOTN) survey, receiving 29% of the votes. But, what brought the most joy to the actor was not his personal victory but that of his son Abhishek who also surpassed Manoj Bajpayee who received 10.6% of the votes.

Taking it to his twitter account, Big b expressed his happiness and praised his son.

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan came in second and third place, with 10.3% and 10% of the votes respectively.

Bachchan had a noteworthy performance in the second season of the series "Breathe: Into the Shadows" and his film "Dasvi" that premiered on OTT platforms. This is a momentous occasion for the Bachchan family as both father and son have secured top positions in the MOTN survey.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was seen playing an important role of Guruji in the film "Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva". He has an upcoming film with director Nag Ashwin name Project K that features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, reports IndiaToday.