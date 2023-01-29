WATCH: Wild pigs on the loose in Sialkot

A short video clip has gone viral of four wild pigs on the loose in Punjab's major city of Sialkot, with authorities saying that the footage was being inspected, according to Geo News.

In another video, a pig can be seen at the city's Ghanta Ghar Chowk, with a person chasing the wild animal in his car whilst shooting the footage.

In response, the district commissioner said that the wildlife department had been directed to deal with the situation and claimed that the wild animals being spotted in up-scale areas would soon be caught.