 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds says Wrexham football adventure is ‘greatest experience’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Ryan Reynolds says Wrexham football adventure is ‘greatest experience’
Ryan Reynolds says Wrexham football adventure is ‘greatest experience’

Wrexham, United Kingdom: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has hailed his involvement with non-league side Wrexham as the "greatest experience" of his life after he jetted in to watch his team in the FA Cup.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney took over the National League side in 2020 and Reynolds spoke of his affection for the club ahead of their fourth-round match against Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground on Sunday.

"Genuinely speaking it has been the greatest experience of my entire life," Reynolds told the BBC on Sunday.

"This adventure has been unlike anything else. I love it because it´s a project that´s going to be multi-decades.

"I met a supporter the other day whose grandfather´s ashes were scattered across the pitch. I look at this place as like a church.

"In Canada, where I am from, people are obsessed with this club. It´s been pretty remarkable. We´ve sold something like 24,000 jerseys and so many of them went to North America. We can´t get them any more. I can´t get one.

"The part I find most gratifying is the support from the community outside the club. The fact Wrexham have become a tourist destination for so many folks and they are showing up here. There is something special about this town."

Wrexham, in Wales, have been on an upwards trajectory ever since the high-profile takeover, reaching the National League play-offs last season and finishing as FA Trophy runners-up.

This weekend´s FA Cup tie is a break from Wrexham´s main goal of winning promotion back to the fourth tier after a 15-year absence. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress dies at 64

Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress dies at 64
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘incentive’ to attend King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘incentive’ to attend King Charles coronation
Gerard Pique lashes out at journalist supporting ex Shakira: ‘Stop taking drugs’

Gerard Pique lashes out at journalist supporting ex Shakira: ‘Stop taking drugs’
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez get together for ‘lovely’ selfies

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez get together for ‘lovely’ selfies
Prince Andrew eyeing $100 million lawsuit against accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew eyeing $100 million lawsuit against accuser Virginia Giuffre
Adele reveals her father once placed trash bag over her head

Adele reveals her father once placed trash bag over her head
Kate Middleton uses ‘superhero costume’ to appear bold and confident, says expert

Kate Middleton uses ‘superhero costume’ to appear bold and confident, says expert
Victoria Beckham sends love to Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira on marriage

Victoria Beckham sends love to Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira on marriage
Meghan Markle’s ‘signs of turmoil’ over UK treatment exposed

Meghan Markle’s ‘signs of turmoil’ over UK treatment exposed
Katy Perry joins fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr at Arts Gala

Katy Perry joins fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr at Arts Gala
Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts coming together for body swap comedy: Report

Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts coming together for body swap comedy: Report
Oprah Winfrey receives wishes from Kim Kardashian and others on 69th birthday

Oprah Winfrey receives wishes from Kim Kardashian and others on 69th birthday