Fact-check: Man dancing is not Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Multiple social media accounts, mostly Indian, are posting a video which they claim shows Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dancing at a wedding. These videos have garnered tens of millions of views till now.



The claim is false. The Pakistani man in the video is not the minister.

On January 22, Canadian writer Tarek Fatah, tweeted the following text to his nearly 800,000 followers on Twitter.

“Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal doing what he does best,” Fatah wrote, along with posting a video of an individual dancing to an Indian song.

The same video was shared by Kamaal R. Khan, an Indian movie critic, who has over five million followers on Twitter. “Hahaha! Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is dancing superbly.”

The video received thousands of views before it was deleted by Khan.

While an Indian social media influencer wrote, “Pakistan is in safe hands of leaders like Bilawal Bhutto…they want Kashmir…” The clip he posted has clocked over 1.6 million views till now.

The individual in the video, dancing next to a woman, is Mehroz Baig, a Pakistani social media influencer, and not Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“This video is mine,” Baig confirmed to Geo Fact Check over the phone, adding that it was on his Instagram. Baig is a 25-year-old Karachi-based social media influencer.

The video of him dancing was recorded on January 8, at the Sunset Club in Karachi, during a wedding event.

The video was also posted by actor Inaya Khan, the woman who can be seen in the video, on her Instagram account on January 12.

