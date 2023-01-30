 
Kareena Kapoor draws inspiration from Kate Winslet's 'Mare of Easttown' for new film

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in a new avatar in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film. For her role, the actress has drawn inspiration from Kate Winslet's acclaimed series Mare of Easttown.

For the upcoming project, which is being referred to as The Buckingham Murders, the Jab We Met actress, 42, had been shooting in London for last couple of months.

In an interview with Variety, the Laal Singh Chaddha starlet revealed that she will be playing a mother and a detective who has to look into a murder in a small town in Buckinghamshire.

Talking about her role, Kareena said, “I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that. It’s the first time that I’ve dabbled in that.”

Winslet won outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her performance as the show's main character, detective Mare Sheehan.

Meanwhile, Kareena has several projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X.

She also has the upcoming comedy movie The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

