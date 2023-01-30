 
Monday Jan 30 2023
Halsey and Ashley Benson were spotted looking edgy in Harry Styles' concert

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Halsey and Ashley Benson joined the likes of Jennifer Aniston to attend one of Harry Styles' concerts in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, January 29, Halsey and Ashley Benson were spotted adorning chic outfits for the evening.

Harry Styles took to the stage to perform at the last of three shows at Inglewood venue Kia Forum, where he was joined by British indie band Wet Leg.

As per Daily Mail, Halsey, 28, chose an edgy look as she donned a stylish waistcoat over high-slung leather trousers.

Meanwhile, the Pretty Little Liars star complemented the American singer's look, as she was snapped walking out of the venue in a stylish black leather jacket and stonewash jeans, teamed with a pair of on-trend loafers.

The American singer and actress were preceded by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Julie Bowen, who attended the former One Direction star's concerts.

