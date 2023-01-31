 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti's 'The Crew': Diljit Dosanjh joins the star cast

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

The Crew is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor
Rhea Kapoor producer of film The Crew has announced that she has roped in actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh in the film along with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Rhea stated: “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny; it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience.”

Film The Crew is backed by Anil Kapoor Productions and Balaji Motion Pictures Limited. The pre-production work has already begun. The cameras will finally roll by the end of March 2023.

Kapoor, in an interview, revealed that the film is written by the makers of the hit film Veere Di Wedding. The writers started to work on the film soon after the success of this 2018 film.

“My aim was that now that this audience has found our films and we have found our audience, I want to create something that gets them excited, makes them feel like getting represented, and gives them a big entertaining movie on a holiday just like the boys always have. So I am going to put my heart and soul into it. That’s how this movie’s idea was germinated, said Rhea Kapoor.”

According to PinkVilla, co-producer Ekta Kapoor has clearly stated that The Crew has no connection with Veere Di Wedding; it is going to be a completely new film.  

