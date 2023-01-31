Brazilian man fakes death to see who shows up for his funeral

Baltazar Lemos. — Facebook

People usually wonder who would show up at their funeral after they pass away and this one curious Brazilian man, with an intention to find out who will come, faked his own death, Daily Mail reported.

The 60-year-old man, Baltazar Lemos, set up a hoax funeral for his family and friends after announcing his death on social media to see who would attend his funeral.

Lemos, who frequently conducts funerals, recounted that he had been upset after conducting a service for someone with just two people in attendance as compared to the ones where hundreds were present.

The man decided to arrange a fake funeral for himself which turned out to be disastrous.

After Lemos’s post, his nephews rushed to the hospital only to find out that the man hadn't been admitted to the hospital, APN News reported.



The news was also shared by his friends who asked for the cause of his death, but they failed to get any explanation. Instead, the location and the time of the funeral were shared telling people to attend the ceremony.

The procession was organised at the man's hometown and his friends and family turned up to offer condolences. However, everyone was startled after hearing Lemos' voice, leading to many people crying.

Lemos' opened the gate of the coffin and rose out of it, surprising those who were mourning his death. This made the people agitated, who accused him of hurting their sentiments.

Woman fakes death to fend off debt payment

Recently, an Indonesian woman was accused of faking her own death to wiggle out of debt she owed to another woman by announcing her death on her daughter's Facebook account, Daily Star had reported.

The woman, known as "L", reportedly owed money to her associate Maya Gunawan that she was supposed to give back on November 20. However, L was unable to return the money and asked for an extension until December 6.

When Gunawan logged into her Facebook account, she was shocked to see L's picture posted by her daughter, saying that he mother was killed in a car accident.

The post also said that L lost her life in an accident near her home and would be buried 370 miles away in the city of Banda Aceh.

The post was shared with a picture of a "corpse" of the woman wrapped in a white sheet. Another picture showed the body inside a hospital lying on a gurney. Two other photos showed the woman wrapped in a “shroud” with her eyes closed.

However, the truth came to the fore when the daughter said that her account was hacked by her mother who shared the post. L posted her pictures to make “deception more convincing" while the picture of the gurney was a screenshot from a TV show.

Speaking with the local media, Gunawan said that she is waiting for L to pay back her money and has not gone to the police. She added that L is out of reach.