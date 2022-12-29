 
Thursday Dec 29 2022
Andrew Tate fake ‘death' news goes viral on internet

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Andrew Tate fake ‘death' news goes viral on internet

Kickboxing champion Andrew Tate’s fans were in shock after false reports regarding his death started making rounds on the internet.

Andrew’s fake death news was reported on Tuesday after British TV host Piers Morgan's Twitter account was hacked.

Morgon’s social media account was hacked in the early hours of the morning and a series of offensive tweets and threats were shared online - involving big name celebrities including late Queen Elizabeth and pop star Ed Sheeran.

The series of viral tweets included the announcement that Andrew had been killed in Dubai. Over 4.6million people read the news, according to The Mirror.

The tweet about Andrew read, "BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Tate has been found shot dead in Dubai." Andrew responded by joking that he is "Hard to kill."

Andrew, 36, has appeared three times on Morgan's show, most recently last week, with a number of memorable moments going viral involving the pair.

