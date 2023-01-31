PHF bans former Olympian Khwaja Junaid 'for life'

Former Olympian and manager of the national hockey team Khawaja Junaid. — PHF/File

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday imposed a lifetime ban on the former Olympian and manager of the national hockey team, Khawaja Junaid.

Junaid was the manager of the national hockey team during the Asia cup. During the tournament, an incident took place regarding the placing of 12 players on the field against Japan.

The national team could not enter the world cup tournament because Pakistan's goal had been disqualified.

After the incident, former PHF secretary Asif Bajwa formed a committee to probe into the matter. Junaid tendered his resignation before appearing in front of the committee.

Later, PHF secretary Haider Hussain again sought the report of the committee and as per the report, a ban was imposed on Olympian Junaid.

PHF Legal Advisor Mian Ali Ashfaque said that PHF was ridiculed all over the world, adding: "Misconduct was carried out, which resulted in the disqualification of Pakistan from the world cup."

The committee summoned the Olympian but he did not appear before it, which led to his ban. He further said that the action was taken according to the directions of the PHF laws.

President PHF approved the prohibition orders, under which the former manager national hockey team will not be able to take part in any activity.