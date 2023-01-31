 
sports
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Sohail Imran

PHF bans former Olympian Khwaja Junaid 'for life'

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Former Olympian and manager of the national hockey team Khawaja Junaid. — PHF/File
Former Olympian and manager of the national hockey team Khawaja Junaid. — PHF/File 

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday imposed a lifetime ban on the former Olympian and manager of the national hockey team, Khawaja Junaid.

Junaid was the manager of the national hockey team during the Asia cup. During the tournament, an incident took place regarding the placing of 12 players on the field against Japan.

The national team could not enter the world cup tournament because Pakistan's goal had been disqualified.

After the incident, former PHF secretary Asif Bajwa formed a committee to probe into the matter. Junaid tendered his resignation before appearing in front of the committee.

Later, PHF secretary Haider Hussain again sought the report of the committee and as per the report, a ban was imposed on Olympian Junaid.

PHF Legal Advisor Mian Ali Ashfaque said that PHF was ridiculed all over the world, adding: "Misconduct was carried out, which resulted in the disqualification of Pakistan from the world cup."

The committee summoned the Olympian but he did not appear before it, which led to his ban. He further said that the action was taken according to the directions of the PHF laws.

President PHF approved the prohibition orders, under which the former manager national hockey team will not be able to take part in any activity. 

More From Sports:

PCB 'allows' cricketers to play BPL till February 8

PCB 'allows' cricketers to play BPL till February 8
Canadian High Commissioner visits Winter Sports Festivals in Chitral, GB

Canadian High Commissioner visits Winter Sports Festivals in Chitral, GB
Key stats that you should know ahead of PSL 8

Key stats that you should know ahead of PSL 8
Mickey Arthur to be hired as ‘director’, not head coach

Mickey Arthur to be hired as ‘director’, not head coach
Pakistan's martial artist to attempt four world records

Pakistan's martial artist to attempt four world records
Aqib Javed sees no problem for Pakistan playing in India

Aqib Javed sees no problem for Pakistan playing in India

Mickey Arthur likely to be Pakistan's first 'online' coach

Mickey Arthur likely to be Pakistan's first 'online' coach
‘Stop asking for favours’, Najam Sethi urges people

‘Stop asking for favours’, Najam Sethi urges people
India win their first-ever Women's Under-19 World Cup

India win their first-ever Women's Under-19 World Cup

Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in West Asia Baseball Cup semi-final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in West Asia Baseball Cup semi-final
Babar Azam urged to follow Graeme Smith's example

Babar Azam urged to follow Graeme Smith's example
How many grand slams has Djokovic won and how?

How many grand slams has Djokovic won and how?