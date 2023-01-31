 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career
Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career

Anna Faris recently addressed her exit from the popular CBS sitcom Mom before the eighth and final season in 2020.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Anna revealed that taking time away from acting “was not a conscious decision” at the time.

“I kind of took my foot off the gas and I spent a lot of time with my son. It felt really good,” said the 46-year-old actress.

The House Bunny actress continued, “It wasn't conscious, but sort of a sabbatical, I guess.”

Anna confessed, “It felt great.”

“And now, what also feels great is that all of the projects and the characters that I've been sort of subconsciously kicking around, feel like they're slowly kind of starting to sprout,” noted What’s My Number actress.

Anna added, “And I feel really proactive, which feels great.”

Meanwhile, Anna is currently busy promoting a Super Bowl 2023 ad for Avocadoes From Mexico.

More From Entertainment:

Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career

Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career
Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’

Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’
Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy

Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy
Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough

Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough
Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth

Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth
Kate Middleton puts on a stylish display as she launches a new campaign

Kate Middleton puts on a stylish display as she launches a new campaign
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees
King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship' with Camilla

King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship' with Camilla
Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'
'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time up'

'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time up'
Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William