 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck 'likes' his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Ben Affleck likes his ex-wife Jennifer Garners boyfriend John Miller
Ben Affleck 'likes' his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck has no issues with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner dating John Miller as he wants "nothing but the best" for her.

The Argo star was recently spotted having a pleasant conversation with the CaliBurger CEO outside of the 13 Going on 30 star’s house.

Now, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck "likes and knows John and gets along well with him.”

"Ben is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy. It’s important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John,” the source shared.

Further dishing about the relationship between Affleck and Miller, the insider said, "Ben is so laid-back and gets along with everyone, and John is one of those people too.”

“John’s a cool guy, down to earth, and likes Ben too. They don’t hang out much on their own, text, or anything like that, but they have no issues when they are together.

The insider continued, “Ben has moved on and is very happy with Jen. He wants the same for Jennifer and nothing but the best for her."

This comes after an insider told National Enquirer that Garner has said yes to Miller after he popped the question post Affleck’s approval.

"John has run the gauntlet to show he's both husband material and stepdad material,” the source said, “which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jen, but to Ben as well."

Fortunately, Affleck gave green signal to Miller after he reportedly "passed those tests with flying colours" and now he and Garner are planning the wedding.

However, it is still not certain whether or not Garner and Miller will tie the knot anytime soon. 

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique ladylove Clara Chia Marti responds to anxiety attack speculations

Gerard Pique ladylove Clara Chia Marti responds to anxiety attack speculations

David Harbour shows off his and Lily Allen’s massive town house: Watch

David Harbour shows off his and Lily Allen’s massive town house: Watch
Gisele Bündchen is ‘happy’ for Tom Brady but has ‘moved on’, reveal sources

Gisele Bündchen is ‘happy’ for Tom Brady but has ‘moved on’, reveal sources
Millie Bobby Brown reportedly signs on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly signs on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off
Johnny Depp ex-lawyer Camille Vasquez having hard time at NBC: Here’s why

Johnny Depp ex-lawyer Camille Vasquez having hard time at NBC: Here’s why
Madonna jumps on Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ viral dance bandwagon

Madonna jumps on Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ viral dance bandwagon
Jennifer Garner shares ‘very special’ bond with beau John Miller: ‘She’s very happy’

Jennifer Garner shares ‘very special’ bond with beau John Miller: ‘She’s very happy’
Hilaria Baldwin thanks fans for ‘support’ hours before Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' case

Hilaria Baldwin thanks fans for ‘support’ hours before Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' case
Serena Williams gets candid on Will Smith Oscars controversy: ‘We're all imperfect’

Serena Williams gets candid on Will Smith Oscars controversy: ‘We're all imperfect’
Taylor Lautner wishes he defended Taylor Swift during 2009 VMAs

Taylor Lautner wishes he defended Taylor Swift during 2009 VMAs

DC boss James Gunn future DCU game plan: 'Nightmare'

DC boss James Gunn future DCU game plan: 'Nightmare'

Selena Gomez flaunts ‘natural beauty’ in candid makeup-free selfies

Selena Gomez flaunts ‘natural beauty’ in candid makeup-free selfies