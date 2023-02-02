Ed Sheeran leaves fans divided over his bizarre video post IG comeback

Ed Sheeran left his fandom divided after he shared a bizarre video of himself as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle post social media comeback.

The Perfect singer took to Instagram to share a clip with the green filter as he said, “People keep asking me ‘where have I been?’ Where haven't I been,” before laughing manically.

Sheeran’s clip left his fans divided as some loved the “weird content” while others asked him to go on a social media hiatus again.

“Ed said weird stuff, this is another level,” one said while another commented, “Maybe you should log off for a while once more.”

“When you said weird stuff, I wasn’t expecting this level this quickly. Wow,” a user quipped while one said, “Bestie respectfully what the f***.”



“Just wanted to check on Instagram one last time before i go to sleep and then this pops up. How should I sleep after seeing this. I get nightmares Ed!”

Other fans of the singer liked the video as one said, “Now this is the kind of weird (expletive) I signed up for, welcome back Ed!”

One comment read, “Now THIS is content.”

On Wednesday, Sheeran enthralled fans as he returned to social media after a long break, revealing he was MIA as he’s had some “turbulent things” happen in personal life.

“I realise I haven't been that engaged in my social media or fanbase over the last couple of years and the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring, I'm sorry, that's my fault,” he said in the reel.

“The reason I'm making this video, just being totally honest, I've had some turbulent things happening in my personal life so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not when I wasn't really feeling like that.

“I know that sounds weird, but hence I'm making this video to say things are looking up and I'm back online,” the singer added. “So you know, weird s**t is gonna start being posted here.”