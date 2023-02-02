 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran leaves fans divided over his bizarre video post IG comeback

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Ed Sheeran leaves fans divided over his bizarre video post IG comeback
Ed Sheeran leaves fans divided over his bizarre video post IG comeback  

Ed Sheeran left his fandom divided after he shared a bizarre video of himself as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle post social media comeback.

The Perfect singer took to Instagram to share a clip with the green filter as he said, “People keep asking me ‘where have I been?’ Where haven't I been,” before laughing manically.

Sheeran’s clip left his fans divided as some loved the “weird content” while others asked him to go on a social media hiatus again.

“Ed said weird stuff, this is another level,” one said while another commented, “Maybe you should log off for a while once more.”

“When you said weird stuff, I wasn’t expecting this level this quickly. Wow,” a user quipped while one said, “Bestie respectfully what the f***.”

“Just wanted to check on Instagram one last time before i go to sleep and then this pops up. How should I sleep after seeing this. I get nightmares Ed!”

Other fans of the singer liked the video as one said, “Now this is the kind of weird (expletive) I signed up for, welcome back Ed!”

One comment read, “Now THIS is content.”

On Wednesday, Sheeran enthralled fans as he returned to social media after a long break, revealing he was MIA as he’s had some “turbulent things” happen in personal life.

“I realise I haven't been that engaged in my social media or fanbase over the last couple of years and the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring, I'm sorry, that's my fault,” he said in the reel.

“The reason I'm making this video, just being totally honest, I've had some turbulent things happening in my personal life so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not when I wasn't really feeling like that.

“I know that sounds weird, but hence I'm making this video to say things are looking up and I'm back online,” the singer added. “So you know, weird s**t is gonna start being posted here.”

More From Entertainment:

Ashton Kutcher says Mila Kunis immediately agreed for cameo on 'That '70s Show' spin-off

Ashton Kutcher says Mila Kunis immediately agreed for cameo on 'That '70s Show' spin-off

Prince Harry thinks UK press editors are similar to ‘mullahs radicalising Iraqis’

Prince Harry thinks UK press editors are similar to ‘mullahs radicalising Iraqis’
Lisa Marie Presley 'hated' Tom Cruise due to his association with Scientology

Lisa Marie Presley 'hated' Tom Cruise due to his association with Scientology

Gerard Pique ladylove Clara Chia Marti responds to anxiety attack speculations

Gerard Pique ladylove Clara Chia Marti responds to anxiety attack speculations

David Harbour shows off his and Lily Allen’s massive town house: Watch

David Harbour shows off his and Lily Allen’s massive town house: Watch
Ben Affleck 'likes' his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck 'likes' his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller
Gisele Bündchen is ‘happy’ for Tom Brady but has ‘moved on’, reveal sources

Gisele Bündchen is ‘happy’ for Tom Brady but has ‘moved on’, reveal sources
Millie Bobby Brown reportedly signs on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly signs on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off
Johnny Depp ex-lawyer Camille Vasquez having hard time at NBC: Here’s why

Johnny Depp ex-lawyer Camille Vasquez having hard time at NBC: Here’s why
Madonna jumps on Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ viral dance bandwagon

Madonna jumps on Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ viral dance bandwagon
Jennifer Garner shares ‘very special’ bond with beau John Miller: ‘She’s very happy’

Jennifer Garner shares ‘very special’ bond with beau John Miller: ‘She’s very happy’
Hilaria Baldwin thanks fans for ‘support’ hours before Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' case

Hilaria Baldwin thanks fans for ‘support’ hours before Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' case