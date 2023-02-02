 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt flaunts new buzz cut in L.A

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Angelina Jolies daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt flaunts new buzz cut in L.A
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt flaunts new buzz cut in L.A

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, stepped out in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, putting her recently new buzz cut on full display.

Shiloh, 16, rocked her new buzz cut as she made a solo trip to the market in town, keeping her new hairstyle on full display.

The teenager was clicked heading towards her car while carrying a water bottle in one hand, keeping her wireless headphones plugged in.

Channeling the edgy yet casual fashionista vibe, Shiloh sported a black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers.

Angelina Jolies daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt flaunts new buzz cut in L.A

Shiloh first debuted her hair transformation while out and about with her sister, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, on Jan. 7.

Shiloh is Brad and Angelina’s middle child and first born biological child.

The former couple adopted Zahara, as well as Maddox, 21, and Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19. Following Shiloh, Brad and Angelina welcomed biological twins, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, who are now 14. 

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles successfully concludes global ‘Love On Tour’ on his 29th birthday

Harry Styles successfully concludes global ‘Love On Tour’ on his 29th birthday
King Charles to visit Australia amid growing Republican movement against monarchy?

King Charles to visit Australia amid growing Republican movement against monarchy?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to ‘apologise’ and ‘move back’ to the UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to ‘apologise’ and ‘move back’ to the UK

Ed Sheeran leaves fans divided over his bizarre video post IG comeback

Ed Sheeran leaves fans divided over his bizarre video post IG comeback

Ashton Kutcher says Mila Kunis immediately agreed for cameo on 'That '70s Show' spin-off

Ashton Kutcher says Mila Kunis immediately agreed for cameo on 'That '70s Show' spin-off

Princess Diana’s butler points out ‘huge difference’ between Prince Harry and mum

Princess Diana’s butler points out ‘huge difference’ between Prince Harry and mum
Prince Harry thinks UK press editors are similar to ‘mullahs radicalising Iraqis’

Prince Harry thinks UK press editors are similar to ‘mullahs radicalising Iraqis’
Lisa Marie Presley 'hated' Tom Cruise due to his association with Scientology

Lisa Marie Presley 'hated' Tom Cruise due to his association with Scientology

Gerard Pique ladylove Clara Chia Marti responds to anxiety attack speculations

Gerard Pique ladylove Clara Chia Marti responds to anxiety attack speculations

David Harbour shows off his and Lily Allen’s massive town house: Watch

David Harbour shows off his and Lily Allen’s massive town house: Watch
Ben Affleck 'likes' his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck 'likes' his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller
Gisele Bündchen is ‘happy’ for Tom Brady but has ‘moved on’, reveal sources

Gisele Bündchen is ‘happy’ for Tom Brady but has ‘moved on’, reveal sources