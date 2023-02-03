Security forces kill two terrorists in N Waziristan gunfight: ISPR

A Pakistan Army convoy moving in this undated photo. — Reuters/File

Weapons and ammunition recovered from killed terrorists.

ISPR says incident re-vindicates army’s resolve against terrorism.

Pakistan has had over 87,000 casualties in war on terror.

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an exchange fire in the general area Esham of North Waziristan District, said the military’s media wing on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. It added that the militants were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

“The incident re-vindicates Pakistan Army’s resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirms its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence,” said the ISPR.

Last week, a terrorist was gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the same district of North Waziristan.

The operation was conducted in the Mir Ali area, according to ISPR. When the security forces approached the terrorists, they retaliated.

In response, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. After killing the terrorist, the forces also recovered weapons and ammunition.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and [the] killing of innocent citizens," the military's media wing added.

Surging militancy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar today to discuss the issue of terrorism in the country, specially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The development comes after a ghastly suicide attack in a Peshawar mosque on Monday martyred over 100 people and injured more than 200.

The country is facing rising insurgency, especially in Balochistan and KP, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with Islamabad in November.



Since the start of the war on terror, Pakistan has had over 87,000 casualties. Those martyred included innocent civilians, armed forces and police and other civil armed forces personnel.

The security forces are conducting back-to-back operations to eliminate militants, however, terrorist attacks have seen a rise in the last five months, which have also taken the lives of scores of citizens.

The TTP, according to reports, regrouped in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover, with Pakistan repeatedly asking the government in the neighbouring country to ensure that its soil isn't used for terrorism. But the Taliban-led government has not been able to live up to the expectations.

The activities of militants have been mainly focused in Balochistan and KP, with the former accounting for 31% of the attacks during the last year and the latter 67%, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

In response to the rising terror attacks, the National Security Committee (NSC) decided that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights to safeguard its people.

The forum also reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.