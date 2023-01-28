 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Terrorist eliminated in North Waziristan IBO

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP
A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP

  • Operation conducted in N Waziristan's Mir Ali area.
  • Weapons and ammunition recovered from terrorist.
  • He was involved in terrorist activities against forces.

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the military's media wing said Saturday.

The operation was conducted in the district's Mir Ali area, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). When the security forces approached the terrorists, they retaliated.

In response, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. After killing the terrorist, the forces also recovered weapons and ammunition.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and [the] killing of innocent citizens," the military's media wing added.

The development comes as the country is facing rising insurgency, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with Islamabad in November.

The security forces are conducting back-to-back operations to eliminate militants, however, terrorist attacks have seen a rise in the last five months, which have also taken the lives of scores of citizens.

The TTP, according to reports, regrouped in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover, with Pakistan repeatedly asking the government in the neighbouring country to ensure that its soil isn't used for terrorism. But the Taliban-led government has not been able to live up to the expectations.

The activities of militants have been mainly focused in Balochistan and KP, with the former accounting for 31% of the attacks during the last year and the latter 67%, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

In response to the rising terror attacks, the National Security Committee (NSC) decided that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights to safeguard its people.

The forum also reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.

More From Pakistan:

Security forces 'bust suicide bombing network' in KP

Security forces 'bust suicide bombing network' in KP
PTI wants CJP to ensure Fawad's rights are protected in custody

PTI wants CJP to ensure Fawad's rights are protected in custody
WATCH: Young student 'humiliated' for speaking Urdu

WATCH: Young student 'humiliated' for speaking Urdu

Islamabad's schools, offices to remain closed on January 30

Islamabad's schools, offices to remain closed on January 30
Bilawal lambasts Imran, says Bushra Bibi's dreams won't hold in court

Bilawal lambasts Imran, says Bushra Bibi's dreams won't hold in court

Fawad Chaudhry sent on two-day physical remand

Fawad Chaudhry sent on two-day physical remand
PPP to slap Imran with legal notice over assassination plot allegation against Zardari

PPP to slap Imran with legal notice over assassination plot allegation against Zardari

In first address after landing, Maryam Nawaz says PML-N not 'scared' of elections

In first address after landing, Maryam Nawaz says PML-N not 'scared' of elections
Fair distribution under Indus Waters Treaty key to regional stability: Pak envoy to US

Fair distribution under Indus Waters Treaty key to regional stability: Pak envoy to US
Is PML-N satisfied with Ishaq Dar’s performance?

Is PML-N satisfied with Ishaq Dar’s performance?
Islamabad court accepts police’s plea seeking Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand in sedition case

Islamabad court accepts police’s plea seeking Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand in sedition case
Imran not to be spared over charges against Zardari: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Imran not to be spared over charges against Zardari: Qamar Zaman Kaira