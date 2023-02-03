 
world
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
AAGENCIES

Pakistan to 'participate in Moscow meeting' on Afghan crises

By
AAGENCIES

Friday Feb 03, 2023

The national flag of Russia flies atop the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany. — Reuters/File
 The national flag of Russia flies atop the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany. — Reuters/File

MOSCOW: A meeting on Afghanistan between the secretaries of the security councils of Central Asian countries — including Pakistan, India and China — will be held in Moscow next week, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, that’s true," he said replying to a question on the matter. 

"There will be regional participants, the secretaries of the security councils of countries in the region are invited — our Central Asian partners, as well as Pakistan, India and China," the diplomat explained.

On May 27, 2022, a fourth round of multilateral consultations on Afghanistan between top security officials was held in Dushanbe.

It should be noted that under the US withdrawal deal signed by the Trump administration in the year 2020, the US army withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021 and the Taliban took control of Kabul.

After the US departure, all the regional countries became active to stabilise Afghanistan and prevent its land to to be used for terrorism — which haunted the neighbouring countries for decades. 

The regional countries believe that the power vacuum left by the US may be a lucrative opportunity for the other non-state actors and terror organisations to launch their activities and globalise their operations — which also threatens regional peace and security. 

It may also be noted that the prevalent economic and social crises in Afghanistan have caused their people to flee to the neighbouring countries.

The US also froze the overseas assets of Afghanistan further exacerbating the economic instability. The regional countries are actively attempting together to create a peaceful and stable Afghanistan to prevent any disorder in the region by providing humanitarian and constantly urging the Taliban to crack down on the terror groups. 

More From World:

Pakistan vows to eliminate terror outfits, facilitators after Peshawar blast

Pakistan vows to eliminate terror outfits, facilitators after Peshawar blast
Disqualification fears: Imran Khan takes 'U-turn' on contesting NA by-polls

Disqualification fears: Imran Khan takes 'U-turn' on contesting NA by-polls

More evidence on religious minister's discriminatory practices emerge

More evidence on religious minister's discriminatory practices emerge
Abbasi breaks silence on resignation after Maryam’s elevation

Abbasi breaks silence on resignation after Maryam’s elevation
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
With rare China trip, Blinken aims to steady rocky relationship

With rare China trip, Blinken aims to steady rocky relationship
Sheikh Rashid booked over 'immoral, nasty' comments against Bilawal Bhutto

Sheikh Rashid booked over 'immoral, nasty' comments against Bilawal Bhutto
Brazil senator says he attended election conspiracy meeting with Bolsonaro

Brazil senator says he attended election conspiracy meeting with Bolsonaro
Republicans oust Ilhan Omar from high-profile US House committee

Republicans oust Ilhan Omar from high-profile US House committee
Imran Khan rejects PM Shehbaz's invitation to attend APC

Imran Khan rejects PM Shehbaz's invitation to attend APC
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for national unity in fight against terrorism

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for national unity in fight against terrorism
Security forces kill two terrorists in N Waziristan gunfight: ISPR

Security forces kill two terrorists in N Waziristan gunfight: ISPR