Prince Harry 'falsely' claims to be 'Royal Patron' of UK charity?

Prince Harry has issued a letter to Well Child, one of his few patronages left in the United Kingdom.

In the letter to the charity, the Duke of Sussex referred to himself as their "Royal Patron" which according to his critics is technically not true.

His critics said Prince Harry is Well Child's Patron and not Royal Patron because it is a private charity and that's how he was able to keep it after stepping down as working royal.

Well Child's website also introduces him as "Our Patron".

Royal fans were quick to notice this and criticized the Duke of Sussex for calling himself the Royal Patron.

Harry is often criticized by royal family's supporters and the British tabloid media. He fell out of favour with them after he stepped down as senior member of the British royal family along with his wife Meghan Markle.

The couple is currently living in California with their two children.