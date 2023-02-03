Nick Carter rejects sexual assault accusations in his countersuit

Nick Carter rejects sexual assault accusation in his countersuit

Nick Carter has recently filed a counterclaim against his rape accusers on Thursday.



According to PEOPLE, the Backstreet Boys singer claimed in his countersuit that the women named Shannon Ruth and Melissa Schuman “took advantage of the #MeToo movement” and wanted to “defame and vilify Carter and otherwise ruin his reputation for the purposes of garnering attention and fame and/or extorting money from Carter”.

Moreover, the countersuit also called Schuman and Ruth as “opportunists who set out to destroy innocent life”, while also caused more than $2.3 million in business losses after the December accusation.

In the countersuit, Carter’s attorney Michael Holtz also pointed out, “The singer made no offers to settle and refused to negotiate anything with Schuman or Ruth, not even when they specifically solicited a low-ball offer.”

Carter also blamed Schuman and Ruth of taking advantage of his late brother, Aaron Carter.

“Schuman and Ruth exploited Aaron’s fragile condition and family stresses to cloak their defamatory campaign with credibility, relentlessly and repeatedly using Aaron to try to legitimize their frivolous tales,” alleged the Quit Playing Games crooner.

Carter’s attorney further stated, “As our counterclaim sets out in detail, Nick has been the target of a malicious and long-running conspiracy.”

“Nick has never done the outrageous things of which he has been accused; in fact, he is the victim of a calculated and concerted disinformation campaign designed to destroy his reputation,” asserted the singer’s lawyer.

Holtz added, “Nick looks forward to setting out the truth, vindicating himself in court, and putting an end to the smears and attempted shakedowns for good.”

For the unversed, Ruth sued Carter in December for alleged sexual battery while Schuman accused him of rape in 2017.