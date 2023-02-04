 
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
SDSports Desk

What gift did Shaheen Afridi, Ansha ask from wedding guests?

By
SDSports Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi with his wife Ansha Afridi during Nikah ceremony on February 4, 2023. — Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial
Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with former cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha Afridi, on Friday. 

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans and followers wanted to see how the bride and groom looked. However, the couple left them wondering and curious, as they requested the guests to "turn off" their cell phones. 

A big note, which was placed at the entrance of the venue, said: "The bride and groom cordially request you all to join them in an Unplugged Ceremony. Let's disconnect and be fully present in this special moment." 

"The greatest gift you can give us today is to please turn off all phones and enjoy this special moment with us," said the note. 

Ansha's Nikah ceremony with the ace pacer was held at a local Karachi mosque a day earlier. However, the bride’s Rukhsati will take place later.

Soon after the Nikah, a reception was also held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.

According to family sources, the couple’s Mehndi function was held last night. Meanwhile, Shaheen’s family reached Karachi to participate in the marriage events two days earlier. The duo was engaged two years ago.

Earlier today, Afridi wrote a heartwarming note for his daughter Ansha. "Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart," he wrote.

The former player said he gave his daughter in Nikah to Shaheen and congratulated the newly-wed couple. 

