Madonna's 'nepo baby' drama continues as Vogue responds to Lourdes Leon's video

Saturday Feb 04 2023
Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Vogue speaks up on the TikTok video of Madonna's Lourdes Leon being turned away at the gate of Marc Jacobs' show.

A TikTok video featured Lourdes Leon being turned away from the Marc Jacobs show for arriving at 6pm after doors closed, on Thursday, February 2.

As per Daily Mail, Content creator Mickey Blank, who posted the video, told the outlet that "The guards at the entrance told her they can't let her in but she's welcome to come back to the second show at 7pm."

Vogue took to Instagram to share a montage featuring Lourdes at the show.


"For the record, Lola Leon made it to @marcjacobs's spring 2023 show—and thrived along the way, even despite a wardrobe malfunction!" the caption insisted.

The drama comes after Lourdes was made the face of Marc Jacobs in 2021 for its spring/summer collection.

Lourdes Leon is Madonna's eldest daughter with ex Carlos Leon.

