 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Claire Foy speaks out on being ‘paid less’ than Matt Smith on The Crown

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Claire Foy speaks out on being ‘paid less’ than Matt Smith on The Crown
Claire Foy speaks out on being ‘paid less’ than Matt Smith on The Crown

Claire Foy has recently responded to the pay gap of her and Matt Smith on The Crown.

Speaking to The Guardian, Foy, who featured as the lead in first two seasons of royal drama, opened up about the news reports after she found out that she earned less than Smith.

“I wasn’t shocked. I was very upset,” said the 38-year-old.

She continued, “Not like, boohoo, crying upset. I was very upset. I don’t think I allowed myself to [express anger].”

“I really love my industry, and I think it is made up of lots of honourable, incredibly talented, brilliant, imaginative, amazing people,” stated Foy.

The actress pointed out, “But sometimes, you see something, you hear something, you notice something, or something happens to you, and you just go, ‘Oh God, what am I doing? Why am I doing it? Should I be part of this?’

“I found it really heartbreaking,” she added.

Recalling the pay gap scandal, Foy was “encouraged by certain people to be a spokesperson” over this issue.

“I was like, ‘Absolutely not’. I just think everybody wanted me to behave in a certain way, in response to it. And I didn’t,” she asserted.

Foy confessed, “I don’t think I should be honest about certain things about it, because I don’t think it would be helpful.”

“It would add more fuel to it. We’re still talking about this, however many years down the line. I know the extent of it,” remarked the actress.

Foy disclosed, “I still went back on the show. If anything, I just didn’t want my experience of the show and what we all did on it to be overshadowed.”

Meanwhile, Foy made a small appearance in The Crown’s fifth season.

More From Entertainment:

Michelle Yeoh reveals why she took part in 1983 Miss Malaysia contest

Michelle Yeoh reveals why she took part in 1983 Miss Malaysia contest
Rachel Lindsay praises Ashton Kutcher for finding her husband Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay praises Ashton Kutcher for finding her husband Bryan Abasolo
Taylor Lautner explains how Twilight’s lead characters rivalry impacted his life

Taylor Lautner explains how Twilight’s lead characters rivalry impacted his life
Claire Foy speaks up on struggling with mental health in her 20s

Claire Foy speaks up on struggling with mental health in her 20s
Seth Rogen believes no one’s made a good high school movie since Superbad

Seth Rogen believes no one’s made a good high school movie since Superbad
Meghan Markle turned down Oprah Winfrey's invite?

Meghan Markle turned down Oprah Winfrey's invite?

Zach Braff opens up on working with Florence Pugh on upcoming movie A Good Person

Zach Braff opens up on working with Florence Pugh on upcoming movie A Good Person
Alan Cumming is ready to do a 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' sequel

Alan Cumming is ready to do a 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' sequel
Melanie Lynskey commends Yellowjacket co-stars after wrapping Season 2

Melanie Lynskey commends Yellowjacket co-stars after wrapping Season 2
Business run by Kate Middleton's mother suffers losses amid cost-of-living crisis

Business run by Kate Middleton's mother suffers losses amid cost-of-living crisis

Olivia Newton-John is going to be honoured at her memorial service in Australia

Olivia Newton-John is going to be honoured at her memorial service in Australia
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of ‘perfect’ snow day with daughter and friends: Photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of ‘perfect’ snow day with daughter and friends: Photos