Woman opens up about intimate encounter with Prince Harry

Sasha Walpole, the "older woman" who took Prince Harry’s virginity, has opened up about her intimate encounter with the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the 40-year-old woman recalled how one thing led to another that night.

She said the booze-fuelled sex happened in a field behind a busy pub as his security searched for him in a blue Ford Fiesta.

Sasha said they had been in the pub that night to celebrate her 19th birthday.

She said they Prince Harry also gave her a birthday gift because they were close friends.

"We didn't set out to do it – it wasn't premeditated and I didn't know he was a virgin," she said.

Sasha said, "There were no virgin vibes – he seemed to know what he was doing."



She added it would not have happened if they were not both drunk.







