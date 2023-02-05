 
entertainment
Dave Bautista hopes high to be in Netflix's 'Gears of War'

Dave Bautista hopes high to be in Netflix's 'Gears of War'

Dave Bautista has long been a fan of Gears of War and anxiously waiting to be part of Netflix's live-action adaptation movie.

During an interview with Variety, the Dune star opened up on his wish to play the video game protagonist, Marcus Fenix.

"It's a part that I've sought after for years, and I feel like I could bring a lot of heart to Marcus Fenix. I really would," Bautista said. "I think I would do that part justice. I feel confident in it, so hopefully, it'll come my way, and we'll be having this conversation in a different way sometime."

Previously, the 53-year-old also revealed that he skipped the Fast and Furious role for the Gears of War film.

"They wanted to talk to me about Fast and the Furious, and I said 'I'm not interested, let's talk about [Gears of War character] Marcus Fenix."

Earlier, the former WWE star tweeted that the film's creators "could give AF" about him in the project, "They're listening. And they could give AF!.. but thank you for the support. Believe me when I say I've tried everything to make this happen."


