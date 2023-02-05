 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink' world tour yet again

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

BLACKPINK announces additional shows for Born Pink world tour yet again
BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink' world tour yet again

BLACKPINK has announced additional concerts for the 'Born Pink World Tour' once again to meet to demands of the fans, The Korea Herald reported.

The girl band included five additional shows in their 'Born Pink’ world tour schedule.

According to BLACKPINK music label YG Entertainment, the K-pop group tour now includes a performance in Mexico City on April 26, and two concerts each in Melbourne and Sydney on June 10-11, and 16-17.

Recently, the girl band announced four additional shows to perform on the Asia continent, including Taiwan on March 19, Singapore on May 14, and Macau on May 20 and 21.

In October 2022, BLACKPINK kicked off their ‘Born Pink’ world tour after the release of their highly anticipated album of the same name.

Since then, BLACKPINK has performed in many cities across North America and Europe. Oceania will host the final show of the tour in June.

More From Entertainment:

Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’

Ashton Kutcher talks working with Mila Kunis years after ‘That ’70s Show’
Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire

Keanu Reeves wows local pub staff with surprise appearance in Hertfordshire
BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he receives as a producer

BTS' J-Hope reveals memorable compliment he receives as a producer
Queen Camilla had ‘empathy’ for late Diana over King Charles’ anger

Queen Camilla had ‘empathy’ for late Diana over King Charles’ anger
BTS' J-Hope, DAWN, and BLACKPINK feature on Rolling Stone 2023's 'The 25 Most Stylish Musicians'

BTS' J-Hope, DAWN, and BLACKPINK feature on Rolling Stone 2023's 'The 25 Most Stylish Musicians'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to testify in Samantha Markle defamation case?
Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Ashton Kutcher wants the show to run for 10 seasons
Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award

Billie Eilish urges people to do ‘good things’ while accepting activism award
Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch

Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies, series to watch
‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal makes hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Hailie Jade and ‘bruncle’ Nate Mathers recall Eminem’s rise to fame as kids

Hailie Jade and ‘bruncle’ Nate Mathers recall Eminem’s rise to fame as kids