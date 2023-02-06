Kashmir Day draws worldwide support

The Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in Japan.

In a bid to pay homage to the martyrs and express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), “Kashmir Solidarity Day” was observed across the globe.

People across the world expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspiration of the Kashmiri people.

Embassies and missions of Pakistan organised seminars and events to highlight the longest lingering and unresolved issue on the agenda of the United Nations. Moreover, different nationalities and expatriates also took out rallies and held protest processions in different countries.

Tokyo

An event was organised by the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. Pakistani community members and Kashmiris as well as Japanese people attended the event. Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference joined the event virtually.

The Ambassador-designate highlighted the continuous atrocities being committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK). He expressed Pakistan’s full support for the Kashmir cause.

Earlier in the day, the members of the Pakistani community and Kashmiris, with banners and placards in their hands, held protests in front of the United Nations Office and Indian Embassy in Tokyo.

Kabul

The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul organised an event to mark “Kashmir Solidarity Day” to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self-determination against Indian brutal forces.



The ceremony was attended by Pakistani nationals in Kabul as well as officials of the Embassy of Pakistan.



— APP

In his remarks, Charge d’Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Wazir stated that the Indian forces illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October, 1947 in connivance with Dogra Raj against the will of the Kashmiris 75 years ago. He further said that the people of the valley were looking at the international community for justice and fulfillment of its promise of holding a plebiscite according to UN Security Council resolutions.



Canada

Pakistan High Commission Canada along with the Pakistan Consulates in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal arranged a series of events comprising pictorial exhibitions, demonstrations, and roadshows to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The main event was held at the Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa where High Commissioner Zaheer Janjua addressed a gathering of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora on the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Office-bearers and members of Kashmir Committee Ottawa staging a protest demonstration in front of the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa in Connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day. — APP

He pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir was one of the oldest, internationally recognised disputes on the agenda of the UN Security Council. He said there were 11 UN resolutions on this issue, but India had consistently blocked all efforts for holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite in IIOJK as enshrined in the UN resolutions.



Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua speaking to a group of Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora gathered at the Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa to attend a pictorial exhibition. — APP

The high commissioner also highlighted the woes and suffering of the Kashmiris following the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of 5th August 2019. He said that India’s ruling BJP was implementing the Hindutva agenda of RSS in Kashmir by assaulting the Kashmiri culture and identity.



